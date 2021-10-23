Bagnaia storms to fourth straight pole at Emilia-Romagna MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia claimed his fourth consecutive MotoGP pole position on Saturday after a stunning comeback at Emilia-Romagna which gives the Ducati rider a huge chance of prolonging this season's title race

Misano Adriatico, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Francesco Bagnaia claimed his fourth consecutive MotoGP pole position on Saturday after a stunning comeback at Emilia-Romagna which gives the Ducati rider a huge chance of prolonging this season's title race.

Italian Bagnaia had topped the times in the first qualifying session to get into Q2 following a poor run in the morning's third practice and then charged to a best time of one minute, 33.045 seconds to take first place on the grid ahead of his teammate Jack Miller.

Bagnaia is 52 points behind championship leader Fabio Quartararo with three races remaining this season and with the Yamaha rider starting Sunday's race in 15th Bagnaia can extend their battle for at least a week.

Bagnaia will fancy his chances of doing so as he beat Quartararo on the same circuit in the San Marino MotoGP in September.