Bahauddin Zakariya Universirty wins first girls intercollegiate chess championship

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Bahauddin Zakariya Universirty (BZU) team won the first ever girls intercollegiate championship wherein seven college participated.

Govt Degree College for Women Chungi No 14 remained runner up while the third position went to Govt College for Women Qadirpur Raan.

The BZU team consisted of Sidra, Dua, Rabia, Maryam and Zakiya while Arisha and Ramsha played from runner up team.

Rabia, Tariq, Rubab Fatima and Saeeda Bashir were third the position holder team of Govt Degree College for Women Qadirpur Raan.

Colleges from Khanewal, Burewala, Kror Lal Eson, Multan besides BZU participated.