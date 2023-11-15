Bahawalpur, AJK, Lahore, Islamabad move in T20 Blind Cricket Trophy semis

Bahawalpur, Azad Kashmir (AJK), Lahore and Islamabad have moved into the semifinals of the 14th National Bank of Pakistan T-20 Blind Cricket Trophy 2023 (Grade-1) to be played here at the Shalimar Cricket Stadium on Thursday

The first semifinal will be played between Bahawalpur and Azad Kashmir while Lahore will face Islamabad in the second semifinal. Both Semifinals will be played at Shalimar Cricket Stadium, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, in the matches played on Wednesday, Lahore beat AJK by 9 wickets at Shalimar Cricket Ground. Lahore won the toss and invited AJK to take guard where they made 213 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Kamran Akhtar was the highest scorer with an unbeaten 107* runs off 69 balls and Idrees Saleem made 24 runs. Muhammad Rizwan claimed 3 wickets and Salman took 1 wicket for Lahore.

In reply, Lahore chased down the target with ease in just 17.1 overs for the loss of 1 wicket. Sanwal Shehzada once again played a superb innings of 99 runs off 58 balls well supported by Badar Munir who remained not out on 89* runs off 47 balls. Man of the Match was Sanwal Shahzada.

Peshawar down Okara by 16 runs at PAF Cricket Ground. Batting first Peshawar set the competitive total of 180 runs on the board for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Sana Ullah Khan was the leading scorer with 91 runs off 57 balls while Muhammad Asif made 34 runs. Shehzad Akram took 2 wickets and Kashif Siddique fetched 1 wicket for Okara.

In reply, Okara made 164 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets.

Umer Daraz was the top scorer with 44 runs off 27 balls and Fasi Ullah made 35 runs. Muhammad Asif, Mohsin Khan and Haroon Khan took 2 wickets each for Peshawar. Man of the Match was Sana Ullah Khan.

Bahawalpur defeated Islamabad by 52 runs at Shalimar Cricket Ground. Islamabad won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bahawalpur set a massive total of 242 runs on the board for the loss of 3 wickets in 20 overs. Muhammad Rashid once again shined with the bat and played an excellent innings of unbeaten 112* off 62 balls, well supported by Moeen Aslam who scored 56 runs off 35 balls. Fakhar Abbas grabbed 2 wickets while Anees took 1 wicket for Islamabad.

In Reply Islamabad scored 190 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Anees Javid was the top scorer with 54 runs off 41 balls and Hasnain Shamim made 36 runs. Babar Ali fetched 3 wickets while Zafar and Saqib took 1 wicket each. Man of the Match was Muhammad Rashid.

Multan outplayed Gujranwala by 8 wickets at PAF Cricket Ground. Multan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gujranwala posted a total of 224 runs in 20 overs. Tayyab Rehmani was the top scorer with 58 runs off 26 balls while Israr Hassan made 52 runs off 29 balls. Abdul Razzaq, Safder and Shahbaz took 1 wicket each for Multan.

In reply, Multan reached the target in 19 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. M Safder was the leading scorer with 129 runs off 68 balls and Ahsan Razzaq chipped in with 40 runs off 41 balls. Zubair and Israr claimed 1 wicket each for Gujranwala. Man of the Match was Muhammad Safder.