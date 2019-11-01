UrduPoint.com
Bahawalpur Clinched PAF CT

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:54 PM

Bahawalpur clinched PAF CT

Bahawalpur clinched the PAF Twenty20 Cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind 2019 played here at PAF Cricket Ground, PAF Complex, E-9

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Bahawalpur clinched the PAF Twenty20 cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind 2019 played here at PAF Cricket Ground, PAF Complex, E-9.

Bahawalpur beat Okara by seven wickets in the final. Bahawalpur after winning the toss elected to bowl first against Okara.

Okara were bowled out for 48 runs in 10.4 Overs.� Urman took 3 wickets and Mujeeb bagged 2 wickets.�In reply, Bahawalpur chased the target in 8.3 overs for the loss Of 3 wickets. Usmam was awarded man of the match for his superb bowling.

Air Commodore Ikram Noor, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Admin) who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed prizes among the playes.

