Open Menu

Bahawalpur Football Association Holds Elections

Muhammad Rameez Published April 05, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Bahawalpur Football Association holds elections

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Bahawalpur District Football Association had held its annual elections for year 2024 here.

Under the auspices of Pakistan Football Federation, elections for year 2024 were held here at Bahawalpur Stadium.

Umair Khalid and Mamoon-Ur-Rasheed contested for the office of president.

Farooq Kahdim and Rai Shujaat contested for the office of general secretary.

Munazzam Hussian and Hafiz Hussain contested for the office of finance secretary.

Twenty-Four foot clubs of Bahawalpur district cast their vote in the elections.

Sixteen foot clubs voted for Umair Khalid, Farooq Khadim and Munazzam Hussain, respectively.

According to the results, Umair Khalid has been elected as president, Farooq Khadim as general secretary and Munazzam Hussain as finance secretary of the Bahawalpur District Football Association.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Vote Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in variou ..

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields

1 hour ago
 Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of thr ..

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

5 hours ago
 UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

17 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

17 hours ago
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

17 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

17 hours ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

17 hours ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

17 hours ago
 Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

17 hours ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports