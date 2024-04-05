Bahawalpur Football Association Holds Elections
Muhammad Rameez Published April 05, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Bahawalpur District Football Association had held its annual elections for year 2024 here.
Under the auspices of Pakistan Football Federation, elections for year 2024 were held here at Bahawalpur Stadium.
Umair Khalid and Mamoon-Ur-Rasheed contested for the office of president.
Farooq Kahdim and Rai Shujaat contested for the office of general secretary.
Munazzam Hussian and Hafiz Hussain contested for the office of finance secretary.
Twenty-Four foot clubs of Bahawalpur district cast their vote in the elections.
Sixteen foot clubs voted for Umair Khalid, Farooq Khadim and Munazzam Hussain, respectively.
According to the results, Umair Khalid has been elected as president, Farooq Khadim as general secretary and Munazzam Hussain as finance secretary of the Bahawalpur District Football Association.
