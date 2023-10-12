Open Menu

Bahawalpur Football Referee Course Concluded

Muhammad Rameez Published October 12, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Bahawalpur Football referee course concluded

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Under the auspices of Government Technology College Bahawalpur, a three-day Bahawalpur Football Referee Refreshing Course concluded here on Thursday.

Government Technology College Bahawalpur organized a three-day Bahawalpur Football Referee Refreshing Course at the college sports ground and a number of participants attended the refreshing course to learn the skills to perform their role as a football referee.

The instructors for the football referee course included Qaisar Ali, Majid Khan and Waseem Ali who taught the participants of the course the techniques and skills to perform the role as a football referee.

A ceremony was held at the sports ground of the college where the participants were awarded shields. Academician staff, instructors and the participants attended the ceremony.

