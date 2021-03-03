Bahawalpur lifts NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy 2021

Bahawalpur claimed the National Bank of Pakistan T20 Blind Cricket Trophy (Grade-1) by outwitting Lahore by 23 runs in the final at Attock Cricket Stadium, Attock on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ):Bahawalpur claimed the National Bank of Pakistan T20 Blind Cricket Trophy (Grade-1) by outwitting Lahore by 23 runs in the final at Attock Cricket Stadium, Attock on Wednesday.

Lahore opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Bahawalpur put up a scintillating batting show, piling up 229 runs for the loss of four wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Their skipper Zafar Iqbal scored brisk 84 runs. Moeen Aslam, who scored 73 runs was the other main contributor. For Lahore Matiullah and Kamran Akhter claimed one scalp each.

Replying to that, Lahore started their innings well, but the dismissals of Kamran Akhter and Mati Ullah upset their chase.

Consequently, they made 206 runs for the loss of six wickets. Amir Ashfaq and Salman made 70 and 38 runs respectively. Muhammad Shahzeb and Babar Ali shared a wicket each for Bahawalpur.

Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, Zahida Hamid, Additional Head, National Bank of Pakistan Rawalpindi, Miss Marziha Saleem ADCG Finance & Planning Attock, Syed Salman Bukhari Director Cricket Operations PBCC and Habibullah Khan, Director Admin PBCC were the guests and distributed prizes amongst the players.

Players of the Tournament: B1: Muhammad Salman (Lahore) B2: Nisar Ali (Azad Kashmir)B3: Muhammad Akram (Gujranwala)Best Wicket Keeper: Ismaeel Shah (Peshawar)