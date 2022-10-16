Bahawalpur Nawab, Rahimyar Khan Yaraan qualify for school hockey league final

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur Nawab school (both for Boys and Girls separately), Rahimyar Khan Yaraan qualified for the finals of School Hockey League organized by School Educational Department South Punjab.

The first semi-final was played between Bahawalpur Nawab (girls) and Multan Mushtaq girls at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur in which Bahawalpur Nawab defeated the rival team with four goals.

In the second semi-final of girls' competition, Bahawalnagar Burk Raftaar defeated Layyah Lajpaal by three goals and qualified for the final.

In the boys' competition, the first semi-final was played between Bahawlapur Nawab and Multan Mushtaq at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur in which Nawab qualified for the final by defeating the rival team by five goals.

The second match was played at Jamia-al-Aloom Multan in which Rahim Yar Khan Yaraan defeated Khanewal Khatarnaak by four goals and qualified for the final.

The finals of girls and boys competition would be played at Multan while the competition for third position would be played at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.