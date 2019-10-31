UrduPoint.com
Bahawalpur, Okara In CT T20 Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 09:04 PM

Bahawalpur, Okara in CT T20 final

Bahawalpur and Okara on Thursday moved in the final of the PAF Twenty20 Cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind 2019 played here at PAF Cricket Ground, PAF Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Bahawalpur and Okara on Thursday moved in the final of the PAF Twenty20 cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind 2019 played here at PAF Cricket Ground, PAF Complex.

In first semifinal, Gujranwala after winning the toss elected to bowl first against Bahawalpur. Bahawalpur scored 198 runs. Moin ali scored 59 runs. In reply Gujranwala was restricted to 177/7. Matiullah scored 60 runs. Thus Bahawalpur won by 21 runs. Shahzeb of Bhawalpur named man of the match for his brilliant knock of 38 and took one wicket also.

In the second semifinal, Okara after loosing the toss scored 244 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs against Islamabad. Badar made 125 runs and iftikhar made 58 runs.

In reply, Islamabad could scored 209 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Anis scored 63 runs. Okara won by 35 runs. Badar of Okara was the man of the match for his dominating century.

The final will be played on Friday between Bahawalpur and Okara. Air Commodore Ikram Noor, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Admin) would be the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony.

