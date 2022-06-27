Bahawalpur Read team wins South Punjab Inter-district Football Match

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :A match between DFA Lodhran Football team and Bahawalpur Read Football team was played here in connection with South Punjab Inter-District Football Tournament.

Bahawalpur Read Football team scored five goals and won the match.

Kashif Amin and Ali Hassan of Bahawalpur Read Football Team scored two goals each while Shahid Jameel scored one goal.

Local notable, Umair Khalid was chief guest of the match ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Tournament Secretary, Riaz Awan said that efforts were underway to promote football sport in South Punjab.

Chairman, Organizing Committee, South Punjab Inter-District Football Tournament, Sheikh Iqbal was also present.