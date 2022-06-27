UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Read Team Wins South Punjab Inter-district Football Match

Muhammad Rameez Published June 27, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Bahawalpur Read team wins South Punjab Inter-district Football Match

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :A match between DFA Lodhran Football team and Bahawalpur Read Football team was played here in connection with South Punjab Inter-District Football Tournament.

Bahawalpur Read Football team scored five goals and won the match.

Kashif Amin and Ali Hassan of Bahawalpur Read Football Team scored two goals each while Shahid Jameel scored one goal.

Local notable, Umair Khalid was chief guest of the match ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Tournament Secretary, Riaz Awan said that efforts were underway to promote football sport in South Punjab.

Chairman, Organizing Committee, South Punjab Inter-District Football Tournament, Sheikh Iqbal was also present.

Related Topics

Football Punjab Bahawalpur Lodhran

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th June 2022

2 minutes ago
 Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

1 day ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

1 day ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.