Bahawalpur Team wins volleyball match

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Bahawalpur Volleyball Team has won the semi final of volleyball match by defeating Vehari's Team in the South Punjab Volleball Tournament 2023.

Semi Final of the Volleyball Tournament of South Punjab Schools Tournaments 2023 was played between Bahawalpur Volleyball Team and Vehari Volleyball Team here in Bahawalpur.

Bahawalpur Volleyball Team defeated the Vehari Volleyball Team and won the semin final of the tournament.

Bahawalpur Volleyball Team has qualified for final of South Punjab Vollebyall Tournament 2023. Meanwhile, Bahawalnagar Volleball Team has also won the semi final of the tournament by defeating Rahimyar Khan.

Now, the final of the volleyball tournament will be played between Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.