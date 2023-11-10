Open Menu

Bahawalpur Team Wins Volleyball Match

Muhammad Rameez Published November 10, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Bahawalpur Team wins volleyball match

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Bahawalpur Volleyball Team has won the semi final of volleyball match by defeating Vehari's Team in the South Punjab Volleball Tournament 2023.

Semi Final of the Volleyball Tournament of South Punjab Schools Tournaments 2023 was played between Bahawalpur Volleyball Team and Vehari Volleyball Team here in Bahawalpur.

Bahawalpur Volleyball Team defeated the Vehari Volleyball Team and won the semin final of the tournament.

Bahawalpur Volleyball Team has qualified for final of South Punjab Vollebyall Tournament 2023. Meanwhile, Bahawalnagar Volleball Team has also won the semi final of the tournament by defeating Rahimyar Khan.

Now, the final of the volleyball tournament will be played between Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Rahimyar Khan Vehari

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in ..

Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in Karachi on Iqbal Day

11 hours ago
 Sterling left out of England squad again

Sterling left out of England squad again

11 hours ago
 AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive j ..

AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive journalism for reformation of a ..

11 hours ago
 Germany unveils huge electricity price relief for ..

Germany unveils huge electricity price relief for ailing manufacturers

11 hours ago
Allam Iqbal teaches selfness, greatness of humanit ..

Allam Iqbal teaches selfness, greatness of humanity, love, brotherhood through h ..

11 hours ago
 146th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal celebrated ..

146th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal celebrated across country

11 hours ago
 Man shot dead in Multan

Man shot dead in Multan

11 hours ago
 Iqbal played vital role in gaining Independence co ..

Iqbal played vital role in gaining Independence country: DC Miran

11 hours ago
 AJK celebrates Allama Iqbal 146th birth anniversar ..

AJK celebrates Allama Iqbal 146th birth anniversary with zeal, fervor

11 hours ago
 Workshop on “Understanding Research Philosophy & ..

Workshop on “Understanding Research Philosophy & Methodology” held at UoT

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports