BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Under the auspices of District Lawn Tennis Association, Bahawalpur Tennis Tournament held here at stadium in the city.

According to a press release issued here, around 38 players of several clubs participated in the Bahawalpur Tennis Tournament. The tournament was played on double and single basis.

In single, final match was played between Captain Arham and Chaudhary Zohaib Waraich while Waraich won the trophey. In ladies single, final match was played between Ms. Saba Ramazan and Ms. Mariam while Ms. Saba Ramazan won the trophy.

In double, the match was played between the team comprisng Chaudhary Sohail Iqbal and Chaudhary Zohaib Waraich and the team comprising Brig. Salman and Ali Zafar. The team comprising Iqbal and Waraich won the trophy.

District sports Officer, Aamir Hameed and other officials also watch the matches.