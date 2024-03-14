Bahawalpur Tennis Tournament Held
Muhammad Rameez Published March 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Under the auspices of District Lawn Tennis Association, Bahawalpur Tennis Tournament held here at stadium in the city.
According to a press release issued here, around 38 players of several clubs participated in the Bahawalpur Tennis Tournament. The tournament was played on double and single basis.
In single, final match was played between Captain Arham and Chaudhary Zohaib Waraich while Waraich won the trophey. In ladies single, final match was played between Ms. Saba Ramazan and Ms. Mariam while Ms. Saba Ramazan won the trophy.
In double, the match was played between the team comprisng Chaudhary Sohail Iqbal and Chaudhary Zohaib Waraich and the team comprising Brig. Salman and Ali Zafar. The team comprising Iqbal and Waraich won the trophy.
District sports Officer, Aamir Hameed and other officials also watch the matches.
Recent Stories
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display18 minutes ago
-
Ito left out of Japan squad amid sexual assault claim3 hours ago
-
Skiing Afghans determined to keep sport alive3 hours ago
-
Navarro stuns Sabalenka at Indian Wells as Gauff, Medvedev advance4 hours ago
-
Sabalenka sent packing at Indian Wells as Medvedev, Gauff advance6 hours ago
-
Atletico triumph on penalties to reach Champions League quarters6 hours ago
-
Navarro stuns Sabalenka to reach Indian Wells quarter-finals, Ruud advances7 hours ago
-
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset15 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores15 hours ago
-
Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win against Sri Lanka16 hours ago
-
Klopp vows no U-turn on Liverpool exit despite return of Edwards18 hours ago
-
AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird probed19 hours ago