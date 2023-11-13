BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Nexus school Bahawalpur has won winner trophy and other several medals of tournaments of South Punjab School Olympics 2023.

The sports teams of Nexus School Bahawalpur, especially the girls’ teams participated in different games played under South Punjab School Olympics 2023.

Nexus School’s teams won the winner trophy and several other medals including 12 gold medal as well as 12 silver medals and nine bronze medals.

Additional Secretary, School education Department, Government of Punjab, Ms. Sarwash Fatima, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Ehtasham Anwar, and CEO of Education Authority Bahawalpur, Chaudhary Akram distributed medals among the winners.