Bahrain F1 Grand Prix Races To Be Closed To Most Spectators Over COVID-19 - Organizers

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 09:03 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The Formula One Grand Prix races in Bahrain will be closed to most spectators over the threat of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bahrain International Circuit said on Saturday.

"Following a directive from His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, Bahrain International Circuit today announces that this year's Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix and Formula 1 Rolex Sakhir Grand Prix will take place predominantly without spectators," the press release said.

However, a limited number of grandstand seats will be allocated for families of frontline health workers and first responders in Bahrain, to mark their significant contribution and commitment to fighting the pandemic in the kingdom.

"This decision has been made as a result of the current status of the global COVID-19 pandemic, following extensive discussions between the Circuit and the Government of Bahrain. The Kingdom remains focused on protecting the health of citizens and residents, maintaining one of the highest rates of testing per capita of anywhere in the world," the press release added.

The races are set to take place at the Sakhir International Circuit from November 27-29 and from December 4-6.

