UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain Grand Prix Third Race In A Day Scrapped Over Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:08 PM

Bahrain Grand Prix third race in a day scrapped over coronavirus

The Bahrain Grand Prix scheduled for March 22 was postponed by Formula One officials on Friday due to the corona-virus outbreak, becoming the third race in less than 24 hours to be called off after Australia and Vietnam

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Bahrain Grand Prix scheduled for March 22 was postponed by Formula One officials on Friday due to the corona-virus outbreak, becoming the third race in less than 24 hours to be called off after Australia and Vietnam.

"Formula 1 and the FIA continue to work closely with the race promoters in Bahrain and Vietnam and the local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve," F1 officials said in a statement.

It is the fourth Grand Prix to be called off in total. The Chinese Grand Prix was postponed by motorsport's governing body in February because of the spread of the corona virus.

The death toll from COVID-19 jumped to more than 5,000 on Friday as the number of cases around the world topped 134,000

Related Topics

World Australia China Bahrain Vietnam Federal Investigation Agency February March From Race

Recent Stories

‘No handshake please’

8 minutes ago

Sikandar Raza, Abid Ali join HBL PSL 2020

13 minutes ago

'Don't sacrifice lives': doubts grow in Japan over ..

7 minutes ago

Power Division suspends training activities, katch ..

7 minutes ago

Patient at HMC dies of pneumonia not coronavirus: ..

7 minutes ago

Iran says coronavirus kills member of top clerical ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.