Bahrain Grand Prix Third Race To Be Scrapped Over Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:01 PM

Bahrain Grand Prix third race to be scrapped over coronavirus

The Bahrain Grand Prix scheduled for March 22 was postponed by Formula One officials on Friday due to the coronavirus outbreak, becoming the third race of the season to be called off after Australia and Vietnam

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Bahrain Grand Prix scheduled for March 22 was postponed by Formula One officials on Friday due to the coronavirus outbreak, becoming the third race of the season to be called off after Australia and Vietnam.

"Formula 1 and the FIA continue to work closely with the race promoters in Bahrain and Vietnam and the local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve," F1 officials said in a statement.

