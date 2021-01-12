UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain Olympic Chief Calls On Qatar To Release Bodybuilder

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:21 PM

Bahrain Olympic chief calls on Qatar to release bodybuilder

Bahrain's Olympic Committee called Tuesday for the IOC to intervene to secure the release of its star bodybuilder who they claim was unlawfully detained by Qatar during a fishing trip

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ):Bahrain's Olympic Committee called Tuesday for the IOC to intervene to secure the release of its star bodybuilder who they claim was unlawfully detained by Qatar during a fishing trip.

Bahrain "strongly condemned the Qatari coastguard's arrest of Bahraini bodybuilding champion Sami Al-Haddad... on a fishing cruise with a number of his companions in Bahraini territorial waters", its foreign ministry said Sunday.

The Gulf kingdom has repeatedly clashed with Doha over the enforcement of maritime boundaries, with several incidents in recent months which have seen Qatar's coastguard intercept Bahraini vessels even as the Gulf crisis was resolved.

"He was venturing on a fishing cruise with friends in Bahraini territorial waters and has been unlawfully detained in violation of international treaties, laws and customs," Mohammed al-Nusuf, Secretary General of the BOC, told AFP.

The incident occurred on January 8 and Haddad had been out of contact since, he said.

Despite the incident, on which Doha has yet to comment, Bahrain's foreign minister has invited a Qatari delegation to visit "as soon as possible".

"His phone is switched off, no communication at all," Nusuf said.

"The BOC appeals to the international sports community and the International Olympic Committee to take a position on the unlawful detention... in order to secure his safe return back home with his wife and son.

" The BOC had written to the IOC urging it to intervene, he added.

Saudi Arabia and its allies the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt in June 2017 slapped a blockade on Qatar, that included closing airspace to the country over claims it backed Islamist groups and was too close to Iran.

Qatar always denied the charges.

The quartet agreed to lift the restrictions at a Gulf Cooperation Council summit last week in the Saudi desert city of Al-Ula, after energetic diplomacy by outgoing US President Donald Trump's administration.

Qatari jets have now resumed using Bahrain's airspace for their flights.

Following several maritime incidents, Bahrain flew four of its fighter jets over Qatar's territorial waters on December 9, Doha claimed in a letter to the United Nations Security Council.

But Manama, in a letter to the United Nations, denied it breached Qatari airspace, during what it described as a routine exercise in Saudi and Bahraini airspace.

In the early days of the Gulf dispute in 2017, the Qatari coastguard seized 15 Bahraini fishing boats, alleging they had been operating illegally in the emirate's waters.

Qatar had a longstanding territorial dispute with Bahrain over the waters and small islands that separate the peninsula from the main islands of its maritime neighbour.

The row was resolved by the International Court of Justice in 2001.

Related Topics

Sports United Nations Iran Egypt Visit Trump Saudi Wife Qatar Manama Doha Bahrain United Arab Emirates January June December Sunday 2017 Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Court

Recent Stories

Interior Minister condoles death of Haji Nawaz Kho ..

10 minutes ago

European stocks, dollar decline as bitcoin steadie ..

10 minutes ago

France, Germany Continue Joint Efforts to Reach La ..

10 minutes ago

Washing your clothes can create Arctic microplasti ..

10 minutes ago

PDM wants NAB closure just to end their corruption ..

16 minutes ago

Eight armed men arrested outside sessions court

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.