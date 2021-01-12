Bahrain Olympic chief calls on Qatar to release bodybuilder

Bahrain's Olympic Committee called Tuesday for the IOC to intervene to secure the release of its star bodybuilder who they claim was unlawfully detained by Qatar during a fishing trip

Bahrain "strongly condemned the Qatari coastguard's arrest of Bahraini bodybuilding champion Sami Al-Haddad... on a fishing cruise with a number of his companions in Bahraini territorial waters", its foreign ministry said Sunday.

The Gulf kingdom has repeatedly clashed with Doha over the enforcement of maritime boundaries, with several incidents in recent months which have seen Qatar's coastguard intercept Bahraini vessels even as the Gulf crisis was resolved.

"He was venturing on a fishing cruise with friends in Bahraini territorial waters and has been unlawfully detained in violation of international treaties, laws and customs," Mohammed al-Nusuf, Secretary General of the BOC, told AFP.

The incident occurred on January 8 and Haddad had been out of contact since, he said.

Despite the incident, on which Doha has yet to comment, Bahrain's foreign minister has invited a Qatari delegation to visit "as soon as possible".

"His phone is switched off, no communication at all," Nusuf said.

"The BOC appeals to the international sports community and the International Olympic Committee to take a position on the unlawful detention... in order to secure his safe return back home with his wife and son.

" The BOC had written to the IOC urging it to intervene, he added.

Saudi Arabia and its allies the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt in June 2017 slapped a blockade on Qatar, that included closing airspace to the country over claims it backed Islamist groups and was too close to Iran.

Qatar always denied the charges.

The quartet agreed to lift the restrictions at a Gulf Cooperation Council summit last week in the Saudi desert city of Al-Ula, after energetic diplomacy by outgoing US President Donald Trump's administration.

Qatari jets have now resumed using Bahrain's airspace for their flights.

Following several maritime incidents, Bahrain flew four of its fighter jets over Qatar's territorial waters on December 9, Doha claimed in a letter to the United Nations Security Council.

But Manama, in a letter to the United Nations, denied it breached Qatari airspace, during what it described as a routine exercise in Saudi and Bahraini airspace.

In the early days of the Gulf dispute in 2017, the Qatari coastguard seized 15 Bahraini fishing boats, alleging they had been operating illegally in the emirate's waters.

Qatar had a longstanding territorial dispute with Bahrain over the waters and small islands that separate the peninsula from the main islands of its maritime neighbour.

The row was resolved by the International Court of Justice in 2001.