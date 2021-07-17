UrduPoint.com
Bahrain's Mohoric Wins Tour Stage Day After Anti-doping Raid

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:18 AM

Bahrain's Mohoric wins Tour stage day after anti-doping raid

Bahrain Victorious' Slovenian rider Matej Mohoric won stage 19 of the Tour de France on Friday, a day after his team hotel and bus were subject to a huge police swoop

Libourne, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Bahrain Victorious' Slovenian rider Matej Mohoric won stage 19 of the Tour de France on Friday, a day after his team hotel and bus were subject to a huge police swoop.

It was Mohoric's second win on this edition of the Tour, and was achieved after he joined an early break and then broke clear for a solo win at Libourne, with the main peloton several minutes adrift.

