Bahria Club clinches 1st Shahid Hamid Basket Ball Tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Bahria Club clinched the 1st Malik Shahid Hamid Shaheed Basket Ball Tournament on Thursday.

Bahria club defeated the One Unit Club by 55-46 in final of the tournament that was played at Abdul Nasir Basket ball court Aram Bagh.

For Bahria Club Aun Akram with 4 three pointers scored 17, Zunair Ali and Mohsin Gujjar added 13 and 12 points respectively in the team score, while for One Unit Club Tashfin Zaidi, Talal Ahmed and Muhammad Faizan scored 15, 13 and 12 respectively.

The tournament was organized by Karachi Basket Ball Association.

Zafar Iqbal, Nazakat Khan and Tariq Hussain conducted the final as referees while Zaeema Khatoon, Javaid Memon and Naeem Ahmed were technical officials of the final bout.

Aun Akram has achieved Man of the match and Player of the tournament awards. The Bahria club was awarded the most disciplined team of the tournament. Muhammad Danial Marwat, Yash Kumar and Hassan Ali Junior received special awards.

The former chairperson of Sindh CM's inspection team, Shahnaz Shahid, while speaking as a chief guest of awards ceremony, announced that the tournament would be organized every year as an annual event.