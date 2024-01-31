- Home
Bahria Club Face Arambagh In Grand Finale Of 7th Commissioner Cup Basketball Tournament
Muhammad Rameez Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Bahria Club will take on Arambagh Club in the grand finale of the 7th Commissioner Cup Basketball Tournament 2024 to be played at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh on Thursday.
The semifinals witnessed Bahria Club securing a hard-fought victory over Patars 2100 Club with a score of 61-56. Behzad Khan led Bahria Club with 18 points, supported by Hamad Khan with 14 points and Ali Hassan contributing 12. On the other side, Rana Athar was the top scorer for Patars 2100 Club with 21 points, followed by Mohsin Riaz and Anas Usman, each adding 10 points.
In the second semifinal, Arambagh Club triumphed over Civil Tigers Club with a 55-46 win. Hasan Ali shined for Arambagh Club, scoring 22 points, Abdullah Imam added 18 points, and Muneebur Rahman chipped in with 10. Civil Tigers Club's effort was led by Daniyal Marwat with 18 points, Zaid Ashraf with 16, and Haris Shahid scoring 10 points.
The matches were officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, and Muhammad Ashraf, with Rajkumar Lakhwani, Michael Turner, Naeem Ahmed, and Zaima Khatun serving as technical officials.
The match commissioner was Mohammad Ayaz Munshi, a former director of sports at KDA, and the event was organized by noted journalist Akram Ustad.
Director General of KDA Naveed Anwar Siddiqui, the chief guest at the event, pledged KDA's full support for the development of basketball in the region. He emphasized the need for healthy activities in Karachi and assured that KDA would facilitate sports activities for the youth. Prominent figures such as Engineer Tariq Rafi, Ghulam Mohammad Khan, Asif Gulfam, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, and M Naseem were also present.
Responding to a request from the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), Siddiqui instructed Chief Engineer Tariq Rafi to commence renovation of the court within the next three days, under KDA's support. KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain provided a briefing on the tournament, highlighting its success and impact.
