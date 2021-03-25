UrduPoint.com
Bahria Club Outguns One Unit Club In Basketball Tourney

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Bahria club outguns One Unit Club in Basketball tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Bahria Club defeated One Unit Club by 55-46 points in the final of first-ever Malik Shahid Hamid Shaheed Basketball Tournament held at Arambagh Abdul Nasir Basketball Court here on Thursday.

Bahria Club's Aun Akram scored 17 points with the help of four three-pointers, Zanir Ali 13 and Mohsin Gujjar scored 12 points.

Whereas, runner-up team's Tashfeen Zaidi scored 15 points, Talal Ahmed 13 and Mohammed Faizan 12 points.

Aun Akram was declared as a best player of the tournament and man of the match.

A special award was also given to Bahria Club for best disciplined team of the tournament.

Zafar Iqbal, Nazakat Khan and Tariq Hussain were the referees. Zaim Khatoon, Javed Memon and Naeem Ahmed provided their services as technical professionals.

The tournament was held under the auspices of Karachi Basketball Association and chief guest of the final match was former Chairperson of the Chief Minister Sindh's Inspection Committee Shehnaz Shahid, who also distributed awards.

