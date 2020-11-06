Bahria Club wins second match of Inverex Trophy Basketball Tournament 2020

In the second Inverex Trophy Basketball Tournament 2020, the defending champion Bahria Basketball Club on Friday defeated the Hercules Basketball Club by 47 basketball points against target of 37 points in the second match of the tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :In the second Inverex Trophy Basketball Tournament 2020, the defending champion Bahria Basketball Club on Friday defeated the Hercules Basketball Club by 47 basketball points against target of 37 points in the second match of the tournament.

The winner team's Bilal scored 17, Mohsin Gujjar 16 and Adeel Khan 12 while from the runner up club Safwan scored 15, Hamza Bukhari 12 and Zain Zahid 10.

Tariq Hussain, Zahid Malik and Amir Sharif were the match referees while Zaeema Khatun, Mumtaz Ahmed Ahmed and Raj Kumar were technical officials.

The tourney is being organized by the Pakistan sports Welfare Association in association with Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh.