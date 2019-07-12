Bahria, Falcon clubs win in Shohada-E-Pakistan Basketball Tournament-19

Bahria Club defeated Lecole Ballers by 39 - 35 and Falcon Basket Ball Club won against Binoria Basket Ball Club by 48 - 44 in the Shohada-E-Pakistan SSB Cup Basketball Tournament 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Bahria Club defeated Lecole Ballers by 39 - 35 and Falcon Basket Ball Club won against Binoria Basket Ball Club by 48 - 44 in the Shohada-E-Pakistan SSB Cup Basketball Tournament 2019.

Both the matches were played at the Aram Bagh Basketball Court here, with National Basketball Selector Muhammad Yaqoob as chief guest on the occasion, said a statement on Friday.

Muhammad Yaqoob lauded Sindh sports board (SSB), Karachi Basketball Association for their cooperation in organizing theevent.