Bahria Town Becomes Title Sponsor Of Champions One-Day Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 12, 2024 | 08:05 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday Bahria Town as the title sponsor of the Champions One-Day Cup, which is being played from 12th to 29th of September at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
The nomenclature of the tournament, which began on Thursday with the opener between Misbah-ul-Haq mentored UMT Markhors and Saqlain Mushtaq mentored Panthers, will be Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup.
Apart from Bahria Town as the title sponsor, the other official sponsors include Blue World City, Inverex Solar Energy, Brighto Paints and Kingdom Valley. Tapal will serve as the official tea partner of the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup.
Furthermore, Lake City has acquired the naming rights for the Panthers team and will be called Lake City Panthers. Earlier, Allied Bank, Nurpur and UMT (University of Management and Technology) had acquired the naming rights for Stallions, Lions and Markhors (formerly Wolves), respectively.
The details of the sponsor for Dolphins will be announced in due course.
Chief Operating Officer PCB, Salman Naseer:
“The PCB is delighted to welcome Bahria Town on board as the title sponsor of the Champions One-Day Cup. We are thankful to for their support to Champions Cup, which is being participated by country’s best of the best cricketers, and hope this partnership will yield great dividends for our players and teams.
“Bahria Town and the presence of the other esteemed official sponsors goes beyond mere sponsorship but it also symbolises a shared commitment towards uplifting the sport as the domestic level.
“I would also like to thank the teams’ official sponsors for their kind support to Pakistan Cricket.
“The Champions One-Day Cup, with the help of our commercial and media partners, promises to be a highly exciting tournament for the fans in Pakistan.”
