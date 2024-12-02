Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets

Open Menu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2024 | 08:03 PM

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2024) The tickets for the upcoming Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup, scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi from 7-25 December, will go on sale from Thursday, 5 December. Tickets can be purchased online from pcb.tcs.com.pk, while the physical tickets will be available for purchase at the designated TCS outlets in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

In order to encourage the fans to witness the high-quality action in the five-team Champions T20 Cup, the entry to the Premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) has been made free for the 20 out of 22 matches. For the Qualifier, on 23 December and the final, on 25 December, the Premium enclosure tickets can be bought for Rs100 and Rs250, respectively.

Tickets for the VIP enclosures (Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) can be bought at rates starting from PKR 200 and 250 for single header games while the VIP tickets for the double headers can be bought at Rs300 and Rs400. The VIP enclosure tickets for the final can be purchased for RS500.

Fans can also watch the action from the Gallery at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where the tickets cost from Rs650 to Rs700 for the single header matches while Rs800 for the six double headers in the tournament. For the Qualifier, the Gallery tickets will cost Rs700 per head while the fans can buy the 25 December final tickets for the Gallery worth Rs1,000.

