Baikistan Cycling Academy Wins Women, Men Titles Of 7th National Road Cycling C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published February 21, 2023 | 06:33 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Baikistan Cycling academy won women and men cycling titles in the 7th National Women and Men Cycling Championship which concluded here on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali was the chief guest on this occasion. Pakistan Cycling Federation and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association organized elite and junior competitions, besides other road competitions for both male and female cyclists. 11 teams, including Baikistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Army, Wapda and others participated in the championship.

The circuit race was organised under Asian and UCI rules with a loop of 13.5 km.

The KP governor distributed prizes and medals among the players. On this occasion, the President of Asian Cycling Confederation, Pakistan Cycling Federation President Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Organizing Secretary and President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmed, General Secretary PHF Muazzam Khan, Commissioner and Chief Judge Haroon, Nusrat Khan, Javed Khan. Sardar Nazakat, Sarmad Shabab, Muhammad Tariq, Mah Noor, Razzaq, Usman and Tafur Zareen were also present.

More than 110 cyclists participated in the competition.

Mariym Ali won gold medal, Maleeha Ali Silver and Saniya Khalid won Bronze Medal in Women's Junior Road Race, while Naimat Ullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won Gold, Azan of Sindh won Silver and Karim of Balochistan won Bronze Medal in Men's Elite Race.

Nadia Bibi of WAPDA won gold, Kokab Sarwar of Baikistan won silver, Kannza Malik of Baikistan Cycling Academy won bronze medal, Sanaullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won gold, Shabir Hussain of Balochistan won silver and Shan of Crank Academy won bronze medal in Men U23 category road race.

WAPDA's Haroon Rasheed won gold, Crank's Abdul Wahab won silver and WAPDA's Ghulam Qadir won bronze medals in Men's Master Road Race competitions.

Baikistan Academy won first position in women, men elite team time trial competitions, Punjab won second position, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 3rd position.

In Men U23 Individual Time Abdul Wahid of WAPDA won gold, Ismail Anwar of Baikistan won silver and Sanaullah of KP won bronze medal. In women's junior individual time trial, Maryam Ali of Baikistan won gold, Sneha Khalid of Punjab won silver and Maleeha Ali of Baikistan won the bronze medal.

In Men's Elite Individual Time Trial, Shaun Wiley of Baikistan Academy won Gold, Ali Ilyas won Silver and Izzat Bronze.

The winners of all the events have been called for the camps to be setup to select the Pakistan team for the forthcoming International Asian Cycling Race to be held in Thailand.

