Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand in second Test thriller

Nottingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Jonny Bairstow led the England charge as the hosts reached 139-4 at tea in pursuit of 299 to beat New Zealand on the final day of the second Test on Tuesday.

Bairstow played with typical aggression in an unbeaten 43 from 48 balls, while skipper Ben Stokes had made a rapid 25 not out.

With a minimum of 38 overs left, England required 160 more runs for victory as the tension mounted at Trent Bridge.

England had slipped to 56-3 when in-form star Joe Root was dismissed for just three soon after lunch, putting New Zealand in pole position to seal a win that would tie the three-match series.

But, with one session left in a thrilling encounter that could yet produce all four possible results, England were still in the hunt for a memorable victory.

Root had been England's man of the moment after successive centuries, including a match-winning 115 not out that guided Stokes's team to victory in the first Test at Lord's.

But the Yorkshire batsman, who made 176 in the first innings, was unable to repeat those heroics as he was caught and bowled by Trent Boult after facing just four balls.

The former England captain's exit came early in the afternoon session, just moments after Ollie Pope was caught behind off Matt Henry for 18.

With Zak Crawley having been removed for a duck by Boult before lunch, England's hopes of making history with the highest successful run chase in a Trent Bridge Test were hanging in the balance.

Test world champions New Zealand need six more wickets with their mission complicated by the back injury that has deprived them of the services of pace bowler Kyle Jamieson.

- Bairstow blasts - Earlier on Tuesday, New Zealand were bowled out for 284 in their second innings to set England a challenging target on a flat pitch.

Daryl Mitchell topped scored with 62 not, putting on 35 priceless runs for the last wicket with number 11 Boult.

After a string of dropped catches from both teams over the previous four days, Tom Latham put down the first ball after lunch after Pope edged Boult to the slips.

It could have been a costly moment but Henry spared Latham's blushes as his superb angled delivery had Pope caught behind for 18.

Root arrived at the crease to a huge ovation after posting centuries in his previous two innings.

But there would be no reprise of those masterful efforts as Root departed for his lowest score in a Test in England since 2019.

His exit brought in Bairstow for a situation tailor-made for the big hitting one-day expert.

Bairstow quickly made his intentions clear as he put Tim Southee to the sword with a pair of thunderous boundaries.

Alex Lees clobbered Michael Bracewell for his first Test six, but the opener fell soon after, caught behind off Southee for 44.

At 93-4, England needed Stokes to settle their nerves and anchor the chase.

Following on from his 33-ball 46 in the first innings, the skipper went on the attack as he deposited Southee for six before reverse-sweeping a four off Bracewell.

Stokes and Bairstow added 46 in 52 balls, playing with the intent of a one-day international, to set up a thrilling final session.