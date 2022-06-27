UrduPoint.com

Bairstow Seals England Clean Sweep Of New Zealand

Muhammad Rameez Published June 27, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Bairstow seals England clean sweep of New Zealand

Jonny Bairstow led England to a whitewash of Test world champions New Zealand with a stunning fifty on his Headingley home ground on Monday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Jonny Bairstow led England to a whitewash of Test world champions New Zealand with a stunning fifty on his Headingley home ground on Monday.

England, set a target of 296 for victory, finished on 296-3 to win the third Test by seven wickets.

Bairstow was 71 not out, having compiled England's second-fastest Test fifty of all time by reaching the landmark in just 30 balls.

Former England captain Joe Root was 86 not out, having started the day on an unbeaten 55 before sharing a partnership of 111 with Yorkshire team-mate Bairstow.

Rain washed out the morning session to leave England, 183-2 overnight, with a nominal 78 overs in which to score the 113 more runs they needed for victory.

But they required just 15.2 overs, with Bairstow ending the match after just over an hour's play Monday with a six over deep midwicket off spinner Michael Bracewell.

Victory gave England a 3-0 clean sweep of New Zealand in their first series under new captain Ben Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, a former New Zealand skipper.

England will not have long to rest on their laurels, however, with the Covid-delayed final Test of last year's series against India starting at Edgbaston on Friday.

Related Topics

India World All Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Rare tornado kills one in Netherlands

Rare tornado kills one in Netherlands

2 minutes ago
 Wellbrock, Cunha win world 5km open water titles

Wellbrock, Cunha win world 5km open water titles

2 minutes ago
 Sardar Tanveer denies any split in PTI AJK

Sardar Tanveer denies any split in PTI AJK

2 minutes ago
 US says G7 closing in on Russian oil price caps

US says G7 closing in on Russian oil price caps

2 minutes ago
 44 professional beggars arrested during operation

44 professional beggars arrested during operation

13 minutes ago
 Indian Ocean region witnesses geopolitical changes ..

Indian Ocean region witnesses geopolitical changes adding to responsibilities of ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.