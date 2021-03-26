UrduPoint.com
Bairstow, Stokes Star As England Chase Down 337-run Target To Beat India

Jonny Bairstow smashed 124 as England thrashed India by six wickets in the second one-day international to level the three-match series at 1-1 on Friday

Pune, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Jonny Bairstow smashed 124 as England thrashed India by six wickets in the second one-day international to level the three-match series at 1-1 on Friday.

Chasing a mammoth 337 for victory, Bairstow shared a thrilling 175-run second-wicket partnership with Ben Stokes, who hit 99 off 52 balls, as England romped home in 43.

3 overs in Pune.

Bairstow's 112-ball knock, laced with 11 fours and seven sixes, trumped K.L. Rahul's 108 in India's 336-6 to take the series into the decider on Sunday at the same venue.

