Bairstow, Stokes Star As England Chase Down 337-run Target To Beat India
Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:15 PM
Jonny Bairstow smashed 124 as England thrashed India by six wickets in the second one-day international to level the three-match series at 1-1 on Friday
Chasing a mammoth 337 for victory, Bairstow shared a thrilling 175-run second-wicket partnership with Ben Stokes, who hit 99 off 52 balls, as England romped home in 43.
3 overs in Pune.
Bairstow's 112-ball knock, laced with 11 fours and seven sixes, trumped K.L. Rahul's 108 in India's 336-6 to take the series into the decider on Sunday at the same venue.