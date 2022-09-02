UrduPoint.com

Bairstow To Miss T20 World Cup And England Test After 'freak' Golf Accident

Muhammad Rameez Published September 02, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Bairstow to miss T20 World Cup and England Test after 'freak' golf accident

England's Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out the final Test against South Africa and next month's T20 World Cup after a "freak accident" playing golf

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :England's Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out the final Test against South Africa and next month's T20 World Cup after a "freak accident" playing golf.

Just hours after being named in England's T20 World Cup squad, Bairstow was forced to withdraw after suffering a possible broken leg when he slipped while walking to a tee box at the Pannal Golf Club near Harrogate.

The 32-year-old's bizarre injury is a huge blow to England's hope of winning both the South Africa series -- currently level at 1-1 -- and the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Yorkshire batsman had been in superb form this year, scoring 1,061 runs, including six centuries, in 10 Tests, while playing a key role in England's white-ball teams.

"Jonathan Bairstow has been ruled out of the rest of the summer and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after sustaining a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds. He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury," a statement from the England and Wales Cricket board said on Friday.

Bairstow took to Instagram to comment on the incident, which will need surgery and could be serious enough to put his participation for the rest of the year in doubt.

"Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable for all games/tours in the immediate future.

The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation," he wrote.

"The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning. I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly, and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted! I will be back..." England director of cricket Rob Key had revealed earlier on Friday that Bairstow was due to open the batting alongside Jos Buttler at the T20 World Cup.

That move was prompted by the decision to drop the out-of-form Jason Roy, but England will now have to rethink their plan after Bairstow's untimely slip.

Surrey's rising star Will Jacks could be in contention to replace Bairstow in the T20 team.

Jacks is in excellent form and has been included as one of five uncapped players in this month's T20 tour of Pakistan.

The ECB said an announcement about Bairstow's replacement in the 15-man World Cup squad will be made in due course.

Bairstow's Yorkshire team-mate Harry Brook is likely to make his Test debut against South Africa at the Oval in place of Bairstow, with Ben Duckett also drafted in as cover.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Accident Injured T20 World ICC Australia Jos Leeds Wales South Africa Ben Duckett The Oval All From Best Instagram

Recent Stories

Imran Khan should use his popularity for flood vic ..

Imran Khan should use his popularity for flood victims; says Muhammad Zubair

1 minute ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Criticizes EU Enlargement ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Criticizes EU Enlargement Slowdown

1 minute ago
 Nord Stream Shut Down Indefinitely Due to Engine M ..

Nord Stream Shut Down Indefinitely Due to Engine Malfunction - Gazprom

1 minute ago
 Ukraine says bombed Russian base near occupied nuc ..

Ukraine says bombed Russian base near occupied nuclear plant

1 minute ago
 EU delegation calls on Basharat Raja

EU delegation calls on Basharat Raja

14 minutes ago
 Biden to Seek $2Bln to Address Impact of Ukraine C ..

Biden to Seek $2Bln to Address Impact of Ukraine Conflict on US Energy - White H ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.