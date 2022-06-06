Bajaur clinches overall trophy of Inter-Madaras Games

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published June 06, 2022

Bajaur District clinched the overall general trophy of the first ever Inter-Madaras Games organized by Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at different venues here Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Bajaur District clinched the overall general trophy of the first ever Inter-Madaras Games organized by Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at different venues here Monday.

Bajaur won first position in cricket, runners-up in badminton, tug-of-war, volleyball and gold medal winners in shot put. Thus Bajaur was declared as the overall winners of the general trophy of the Games, South Waziristan took second position and Khyber got third position out of the seven districts and 11 sub-districts.

In the Qirat competitions, South Waziristan took first position, Khurram got second position, in the Tug of War Mohmand got first positon and Bajaur took second position, South Waziristan got first position in the football event while Khurram got runners-up trophy.

In the badminton event, Khyber took first and won the general trophy by winning the second position and Khyber got the second and third position. In football North Waziristan won first and Karam second, Bajaur first in badminton, Khyber second, volleyball South Waziristan won while Bajaur was second.

Brigadier Atif Mushtaq was the chief guest on behalf of Corps Commander Peshawar at the end of the ceremony.

On the occasion, Director Sports Integrated Districts Pir Syed Abdullah Shah, Assistant Director Awan Hussain, District Sports Officer, District Sports Officer Fazal Akbar Khilji, Raheed Gul Malaguri, District Sports Officer Noora Wazir and other officials were awarded prizes. Other important personalities were present. The first four-day inter-madrasa Games was officially inaugurated at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar by Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed along with Secretary Sports Tahir Orakzai, DG Sports Khalid and other dignitaries.

As promised by Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, the students of Madrasa also awarded cash prizes besides Corps Commander also hosted a dinner reception for the players.

