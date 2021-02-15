Bajaur Sports Complex to be made a model in merged tribal areas with multiple facilities

BAJAUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Bajaur Sports Complex will be made a model complex in the merged tribal areas with multiple sporting facilities costing Rs. 340 million.

Director Sports Integrated Districts Pir Abdullah Shah while talking to APP on phone here on Monday soon after his visit to inspect the ongoing construction work under Prime Minister 1000 Playground facilities stated this.

There is another good news for the youth of Bajaur when the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has given approval for laying of Astroturf in the Complex alongside a 40-room players' hostel with modern facilities will also be constructed, he added.

He said that there is immense talent in Bajaur and that is why we visited Mamond Sports Complex. Construction work has begun and another high-quality Stadium will be built under the Accelerated Development Program (AIP).

He said that my visit was taking place in the light of special instructions of Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak. Apart from this, Bajaur will also be given their due under the policy of the provincial government and also under the 1000 thousand sports scheme.

During the visit, he inspected all construction schemes. District Sports Officer Fazal Akbar Khilji gave him a detailed briefing on sports activities and infrastructure in Bajaur. Construction Department SDO Sultan Zeb was also present on the occasion.

He assured the Director Sports that all the schemes would be completed on time. Later, he inaugurated the Pakistan Sports Festival 2021 and said that inshaallah more such competitions would be organized. Commander 177 Wing Col. Akhtar Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazlur Rahim, a large number of officials of the concerned associations also attended the occasion.

Director Sports Abdullah Shah has also called on Deputy Commissioner Bajaur and said that together with him would take concrete steps for the promotion of sports. The political, social and especially the younger generation of Bajaur appreciated the visit of Director Sports after taking charge of the integrated districts. He hoped that the visit would have a positive impact.