UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bajaur Sports Complex To Be Made A Model In Merged Tribal Areas With Multiple Facilities

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Bajaur Sports Complex to be made a model in merged tribal areas with multiple facilities

BAJAUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Bajaur Sports Complex will be made a model complex in the merged tribal areas with multiple sporting facilities costing Rs. 340 million.

Director Sports Integrated Districts Pir Abdullah Shah while talking to APP on phone here on Monday soon after his visit to inspect the ongoing construction work under Prime Minister 1000 Playground facilities stated this.

There is another good news for the youth of Bajaur when the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has given approval for laying of Astroturf in the Complex alongside a 40-room players' hostel with modern facilities will also be constructed, he added.

He said that there is immense talent in Bajaur and that is why we visited Mamond Sports Complex. Construction work has begun and another high-quality Stadium will be built under the Accelerated Development Program (AIP).

He said that my visit was taking place in the light of special instructions of Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak. Apart from this, Bajaur will also be given their due under the policy of the provincial government and also under the 1000 thousand sports scheme.

During the visit, he inspected all construction schemes. District Sports Officer Fazal Akbar Khilji gave him a detailed briefing on sports activities and infrastructure in Bajaur. Construction Department SDO Sultan Zeb was also present on the occasion.

He assured the Director Sports that all the schemes would be completed on time. Later, he inaugurated the Pakistan Sports Festival 2021 and said that inshaallah more such competitions would be organized. Commander 177 Wing Col. Akhtar Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazlur Rahim, a large number of officials of the concerned associations also attended the occasion.

Director Sports Abdullah Shah has also called on Deputy Commissioner Bajaur and said that together with him would take concrete steps for the promotion of sports. The political, social and especially the younger generation of Bajaur appreciated the visit of Director Sports after taking charge of the integrated districts. He hoped that the visit would have a positive impact.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Visit All From Government Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

8 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

14 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

19 minutes ago

Thousands take part in first day of Dubai Week in ..

29 minutes ago

PTCL, Huawei launch Smart Cloud Campus Solution fo ..

42 minutes ago

Power tariff hike by Rs1.95 rejected, termed mini- ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.