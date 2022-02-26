Bajaur wins volleyball trophy of Tribal Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Bajaur District clinched the trophy after defeating the North Waziristan team in a thrilling match in the final of the Volleyball event part of the ongoing Tribal Games at different venues here on Saturday.

After winning the final by 3-2 in a thrilling final sets battle, Bajaur players came up enthusiastically with a traditional "Athern dance on dhol (drums) surna (pipe). In a later while the team of North Waziristan, who despite losing the final joined them with great anticipation of brotherhood and sportsmanship were witnessed.

The two finalists teams also enthralled the sitting spectators at the end of the final match whereon both fought hard for a single points. Bajaur took the first set quite easily at 25-19 but failed to click in the second won by North Waziristan District team by 27-29, the set was tied at 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 13-13, 18-18, 19-19, 20-20, 21-21, 22-22, 23-23, 24-24, 25-25, 26-26, 27-27 and thus North Waziristan got the set by 27-29.

It was the third set in which both Bajaur and North Waziristan teams put pressure on each other and were stretched to 27-25.

To tie the set tally 2-2, the North this time took the set by 23-25 and it was the fifth and decisive set in which Bajaur marched into victory at 25-23.

Chairman Peshawar board Professor Dr. Nasrullah Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who also witnessed the thrilling final and later on distributed prizes among the position holders' teams. A total of 13 teams, seven districts of the merged tribal areas and six sub-division took part in the volleyball event. Director sports Merged Districts Pir Abdullah Shah, Assistant Director Awan Hussain, Assistant Director PSRA Hanif Khan, DSO Noorullah and DSO Rahad Gul among others were present on the occasion.

Earlier, in the first semi-final, North Waziristan team defeated Mohmand District 3-1, the score was 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-20 while in the second semi-final, Bajaur defeated Khyber District 3-1 to reach the final, the score was 25-23, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-20.