UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bale Agent Blasts 'disgraceful' Real Madrid Fans

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 03:10 PM

Bale agent blasts 'disgraceful' Real Madrid fans

Gareth Bale's treatment by Real Madrid fans was "disgraceful" and the Spanish club did not help the situation, according to the Wales attacker's agent

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Gareth Bale's treatment by Real Madrid fans was "disgraceful" and the Spanish club did not help the situation, according to the Wales attacker's agent.

The 31-year-old has returned to Tottenham on a loan deal, having left them in 2013 for a then world-record fee of �85 million ($109 million).

The winger, whose contract with Madrid runs until 2022, won four Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles in Spain.

He is also the all-time top-scoring British player in La Liga, with 80 goals in 171 league appearances.

But he fell out badly with coach Zinedine Zidane and on a number of occasions was subject to booing from sections of the Madrid support.

His agent, Jonathan Barnett, said Bale had not been treated with the respect he deserved.

"In my opinion, he wasn't treated correctly for somebody who's done so much for a great club," Barnett told the BBC.

"I think that things were wrong. It's hard to put one finger on it but I think somebody who has achieved what he has achieved for a club, in seven years, should have been treated better.

"I don't want to blame anybody or go into it. I think what the fans did was disgraceful and the club didn't help. That's all I really want to get into." Barnett hopes the move will restore Bale's love of football once he is fit for action, expected to be next month.

Bale has agreed a season-long loan at Spurs but Barnett said he hoped the forward could stay longer.

"Hopefully the subject (of returning to Real) won't come up," he said. "He will be so successful at Tottenham he'll want to stay and it will be a simple deal to do the rest."

Related Topics

Football Loan Madrid Wales Spain All From Real Madrid Coach Tottenham Million Love

Recent Stories

Baldia Town Tragedy:  Two sentenced to death, fou ..

10 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Kingdom&#039 ..

12 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Saudi King on N ..

12 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Still Has Some Difficulties With Navalny's ..

2 minutes ago

3,271 employees working on contract basis in Railw ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.