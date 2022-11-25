UrduPoint.com

Bale 'gutted' As Iran Defeat Leaves Wales Facing World Cup Exit

Muhammad Rameez Published November 25, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Bale 'gutted' as Iran defeat leaves Wales facing World Cup exit

"Gutted" Gareth Bale could not hide his disappointment after Iran scored two goals in injury time to leave Wales in deep trouble at the World Cup on Friday

AlRayyan, Qatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :"Gutted" Gareth Bale could not hide his disappointment after Iran scored two goals in injury time to leave Wales in deep trouble at the World Cup on Friday.

Iran won 2-0 and Wales now need to beat England in their final Group B match and hope other results go their way to have any chance of progressing to the last 16.

"We're gutted. There is no other way to say it," skipper Bale told the BBC.

"We've fought until the last second. It's one of those things, it's difficult to take but we have to recover and go again." Wayne Hennessey's 86th-minute red card left Wales clinging on for a point at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

But their resistance was finally broken in the eighth minute of time added on by Rouzbeh Cheshmi's blistering strike.

Ramin Rezaeian then added a second in the 11th minute of added time to seal a famous victory for Iran, who were thrashed 6-2 by England in their opening game.

"Obviously the red card changes the game completely. We let the first one in and the second one doesn't matter," added former Real Madrid attacker Bale.

"We have to pick ourselves up straight away. We have one game left and we have to enjoy the occasion.

"It's going to be difficult, for sure. We'll see what happens in the other game."

Related Topics

World Iran Wales Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

59 seconds ago
 WSSC, AWK University & WorldAid observe World Toil ..

WSSC, AWK University & WorldAid observe World Toilet Day

1 minute ago
 Bulgaria to Buy Eight More F-16 Fighter Jets From ..

Bulgaria to Buy Eight More F-16 Fighter Jets From US - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Khwaja reappointed as ICC Deputy Chair

Khwaja reappointed as ICC Deputy Chair

3 minutes ago
 'We can't cry about' Iran defeat, says Wales' Page ..

'We can't cry about' Iran defeat, says Wales' Page

3 minutes ago
 Yandex NV Mulls Split From Russian Business Due to ..

Yandex NV Mulls Split From Russian Business Due to Geopolitical Uncertainties

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.