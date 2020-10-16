UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bale In Line To Make Spurs Return, Says Mourinho

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:47 PM

Bale in line to make Spurs return, says Mourinho

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said Friday that Gareth Bale will "probably" play against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, in what would be his first Spurs appearance after rejoining the club on loan from Real Madrid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said Friday that Gareth Bale will "probably" play against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, in what would be his first Spurs appearance after rejoining the club on loan from Real Madrid.

The Wales international has spent the past two weeks training after a knee injury delayed his return to the Spurs side after seven years in Spain.

"Of course he wants to play," Mourinho said. "He wanted to play since the day he arrived, but it was not possible.

"I am not going to tell you if he is going to play. What I can tell you is that he is working very well, he is working in the way he was not able to do for a long time.

"The last week, especially Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, the planning of the sessions had a big focus on him and he is in pretty good condition.

" Mourinho confirmed that Harry Kane will start the game on Sunday having arrived back from international duty fit.

Eric Dier is a doubt due to the injury he picked up with England, while Giovani Lo Celso and Japhet Tanganga are out injured.

Mourinho described his chairman Daniel Levy as a "genius" for his work in the transfer window this summer.

Along with Bale, Spurs brought Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Matt Doherty, Joe Hart, Sergio Reguilon and Carlos Vinicius to the club.

"Mr Levy showed once more that when he wants and when he is really involved he is a genius in the way he makes deals happen," he said.

"More than I was expecting. We were talking about different targets but I never thought we would go so far as we did, but I can only praise what the board did for the team."

Related Topics

Injured Loan Wales Spain Sunday From Real Madrid Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lauded for preserving rare Arab docu ..

20 minutes ago

University blockade standoff escalates in Hungary

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister chairs meeting to fix sugarcane pri ..

3 minutes ago

Head of Belarusian KGB Warns of Looming Provocatio ..

3 minutes ago

Excise police foil bid to smuggle 32 kg narcotics

9 minutes ago

Opposition drive posed no threat to govt: Faisal J ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.