UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bale Returns To Tottenham On Loan, But Out Until October

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Bale returns to Tottenham on loan, but out until October

London, Sept 19 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Gareth Bale completed his return to Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid, Spurs announced on Saturday.

However, the Wales attacker will not be fit to make his second debut for the club until late October due to an injury.

"We are delighted to announce the return of Gareth Bale to the club on a season-long loan from Real Madrid," Tottenham said in a statement.

"Gareth sustained a knee injury whilst playing for Wales on international duty earlier this month and this together with La Liga's later start compared to the Premier League means he has had a limited pre-season.

"We currently anticipate that he will be match fit after October's international break." Tottenham's first game after the international break next month is away to Burnley on October 24.

Bale, 31, won four Champions League and two La Liga titles with Madrid after moving for a then world-record fee of £85 million (today $110 million, 93 million euros) in 2013.

However, he had fallen out of favour at the Spanish champions in the past two seasons since Zinedine Zidane's return as coach.

The former Southampton winger made just two appearances for Madrid after football's return from the break caused by the coronavirus pandemic and did not even travel for Madrid's Champions League exit to Manchester City in June.

"Our club wishes good luck to a player who has been part of one of the most successful stages of our history," Madrid said in a statement.

By contrast, at Tottenham, he is still remembered as one of the club's all-time greats.

Bale twice won Premier League Players' Player of the Year during his first spell at the side, which saw him score 56 goals in 203 appearances and lure Madrid into paying a record-breaking price for his services.

Tottenham will reportedly pay half of Bale's huge 30 million euro salary for the season, with Madrid still on the hook for the rest.

He will wear the number nine shirt and form an exciting front-three with England captain Harry Kane and South Korea's Son Heung-min.

"To all the Spurs fans, after 7 years, I'm back!" Bale tweeted.

Spurs are badly in need of a lift after failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in five years last season and starting their new Premier League campaign with a dispiriting 1-0 home defeat to Everton.

Spain Sergio Reguilon has also made a permanent move from Madrid to Tottenham for a reported 30 million Euros.

Reguilon heads to London after starring while on loan for Europa League winners Sevilla last season.

Madrid, though, will reportedly retain a buy-back option on the 23-year-old for the next two seasons.

Manchester United were also interested in Reguilon, who played in Sevilla's 2-1 Europa League semi-final win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men last month, but were less open to Madrid's requirement for a buy-back clause.

Related Topics

Football Loan London Madrid Southampton Price Wales South Korea Euro June October All From Real Madrid Manchester City Premier League Coach Sevilla Tottenham Lucky Cement Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bale returns to Tottenham on loan, but out until O ..

59 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather to prevail

59 minutes ago

UK Registers Largest Single-Day Increase in COVID- ..

59 minutes ago

Pogacar poised to win Tour de France after shock t ..

1 hour ago

Hyderabad Police nab robbery gang

1 hour ago

Colombia's Duque says prosecute 'war criminal' Mad ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.