UrduPoint.com

Bale Scores But Real Need Vinicius To Earn Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:00 AM

Bale scores but Real need Vinicius to earn draw

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Gareth Bale scored his first Liga goal since 2019 but took two late goals from his replacement, Vinicius, to earn Real Madrid a 3-3 draw at Levante on Sunday.

That result allowed champions Atletico Madrid, who beat Elche 1-0 earlier in the evening, to take top spot in La Liga.

In the late game in Valencia, Bale gave Real Madrid the lead after five minutes. Karim Benzema ran in on goal but when the ball was held up by water on the pitch cut it back to Bale who side-footed the ball home.

It was the Welshman's first goal in La Liga since his second goal, an 86th minute equaliser, in a 2-2 draw against Villarreal at the start of September in 2019, a match which he ended by collecting a red card.

Real dominated the first half but could not find a second.

Instead, Levante levelled 28 seconds into the second half.

The ball broke to unmarked Roger who beat Thibaut Courtois with a hard low shot Levante took the lead in the 57th minute when Jose Campana met a deep cross with a sweet volley into the top corner.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti promptly yanked off Bale, Isco and Eden Hazard in a triple substitution.

One of the subs, Vinicius repaid his coach in the 73rd minute, accelerating onto a pass from Casimeiro, shrugging off a defender and rolling a shot into the corner of the net.

Seven minutes later, David Alaba nodded a Levante free kick down into his own six yard box and Rober Pier gleefully thumped the ball home from close range.

With five minutes left, Vinicius again equalised.

Receiving the ball wide of the post and near the goal-line, he still somehow found the net, lofting the ball round goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez and in off the far post.

Two minutes later, Fernandez was sent off for handling outside hs area to stop a Real counter-attack. Because Levante had used all their substitutes, defender Ruben Vezo went in goal but Real could not find a winner.

"He has qualities, he's very fast, he's young, he's a great striker," said Ancelotti of the Brazilian, but he refused to say if Vinicius would start the next game, which could cost Bale his place.

"I don't give so much importance to who starts the game or not. It's not that important. Today, Vinicius changed the match with his freshness." "What we lacked was in the defence, not in attack," said Ancelotti saying his team needed to work on their "defensive commitment." - 'He is dangerous' - Earlier in Madrid, Angel Correa continued his torrid form for Atletico.

A week after striking twice in a 2-1 victory in the opening round at Celta Vigo, the diminutive Argentinian striker struck again in the 39th minute.

Atletico, who won the title in a season played behind closed doors, finally got to share their trophy with their fans. For the first time in 18 months there was a crowd at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, where 24,926 were allowed in.

The home club also presented summer signing Rodrigo de Paul.

The Argentinian international midfielder was willing to help out in defence and assisted on his compatriot's goal, with a pass very like the one with which he set up Angel di Maria for Argentina's winner in the Copa America final against Brazil in July.

De Paul lofted the ball over the visiting defence and into the path of the sprinting Correa.

The striker eluded an untidy challenge on the edge of the penalty area by Elche goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, ran on to the ball, steadied himself and then placed a shot past the backpedalling defenders with the outside of his boot.

"He is very fast, he is vertical, he can turn around like nobody else, he is dangerous because you can't touch him," said Atletico coach Diego Simeone of Correa.

Related Topics

Attack Water Campana Young David Valencia Madrid Lead Argentina Brazil July September Sunday 2019 National University Post All From Share Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Coach Celta (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd August 2021

49 minutes ago
 Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

9 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drone

9 hours ago
 Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering ..

Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering court to combat financial crim ..

10 hours ago
 Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Governmen ..

Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Government media briefing

10 hours ago
 UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector col ..

UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector collaboration

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.