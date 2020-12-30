UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bale Sidelined Again By Calf Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:01 AM

Bale sidelined again by calf injury

Gareth Bale's stop-start second spell at Tottenham has been hit by a fresh injury problem with the Welshman expected to be out for at least two weeks due to a calf injury

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Gareth Bale's stop-start second spell at Tottenham has been hit by a fresh injury problem with the Welshman expected to be out for at least two weeks due to a calf injury.

Bale sustained the problem in last week's League Cup quarter-final win at Stoke, where he scored just his third goal in 11 appearances since rejoining Spurs on loan from Real Madrid.

However, the majority of those have come in the Europa League with his impact in the Premier League limited to just one start.

Bale suffered from a series of calf injuries during his time in Madrid and, three months after returning to London, is yet to get up to full match fitness.

"I wouldn't say it's serious but I'd say a few weeks," said Mourinho on Bale's prospects for returning for upcoming games against Fulham and Leeds this week.

"I don't expect him to be fit and also I have my doubts that Lucas (Moura) and (Carlos) Vinicius can be fit for Fulham." The lack of attacking options will increase Mourinho's reliance on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min during the demanding festive period.

However, after a four-game winless run in the league, Mourinho was always planning on naming a strong side against Fulham, who are unbeaten in four, to boost their chances of survival.

"They're playing in a different way, they forgot some of the principles they believed in," added Mourinho.

"They have new principles of play, they are getting very positive results and it's going to be difficult."

Related Topics

Loan London Madrid Stoke Leeds From Real Madrid Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

21 minutes ago

Worker of German Care Home Stays in Hospital After ..

4 minutes ago

New militant attack in troubled N. Mozambican prov ..

4 minutes ago

Five dead as strong quake strikes central Croatia

4 minutes ago

Former Burundian president Buyoya is buried in Mal ..

4 minutes ago

Clinical Trials of Gamaleya-AstraZeneca Combined V ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.