UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bale Won't Be Put At Risk Says Wales Caretaker Boss Page

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 07:47 PM

Bale won't be put at risk says Wales caretaker boss Page

Wales caretaker manager Robert Page insists Gareth Bale's fitness won't be put at risk after Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho expressed concern over the forward's international workload

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Wales caretaker manager Robert Page insists Gareth Bale's fitness won't be put at risk after Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho expressed concern over the forward's international workload.

Wales meet the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff on Sunday and face Finland on Wednesday, with Bale expected to start both games as Wales chase promotion in the Nations League.

Mourinho recently warned Wales to tread carefully with Bale's fitness following the knee injury that delayed his Tottenham debut after his loan move from Real Madrid.

"we don't want to destroy the work everybody is doing for the last couple of months," Mourinho said.

But Page, standing in for absent Wales manager Ryan Giggs, doesn't believe burnout will be an issue.

"We've all got a job to do, we all want to win games of football," he said on Saturday.

"Of course we're sympathetic to the club managers and the demands put on them with the current situation with Covid.

"I've been a club manager myself and know the demands and, from a selfish point of view, you want your players to be fit every week.

"No different from us when we're on camp. We've got two big games and we want our squad and our players to be ready for that challenge.

"We've had a plan for all the players to get them in the best physical and mental place that we can to give them the best chance to win the game. That's what we've done all week." Bale was rested for Thursday's 0-0 friendly draw against the United States in Swansea.

But he has taken a full part in training this week and Page has been impressed with his fitness levels.

"He's been brilliant all week," Page said. "He's probably the fittest I've seen him since I've been involved with Ryan and the first team. He's looking in great shape."

Related Topics

Football Loan Job Swansea Cardiff Wales Ireland United States Finland Sunday All From Best Real Madrid Tottenham

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judiciary launches &#039;Cash Deposit Pr ..

5 minutes ago

126126997 fresh voters to poll their right of vo ..

3 minutes ago

Stroll takes maiden pole to upstage title-chasing ..

3 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates infrastructure development pr ..

3 minutes ago

Protesters in ex-Soviet Georgia demand snap polls

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Airport gears up to introd ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.