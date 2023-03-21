UrduPoint.com

Bali Governor Asks Indonesian Sports Minster To Ban Israel From 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 21, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Wayan Koster, the governor of the Indonesian island province Bali, has appealed to Sports Minister Zainudin Amali with a request to ban the Israeli national football team from the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which will take place on the island

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Wayan Koster, the governor of the Indonesian island province Bali, has appealed to sports Minister Zainudin Amali with a request to ban the Israeli national football team from the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which will take place on the island.�

"(There is no) diplomatic relationship between the Indonesian government and the Israeli government. (...) We request the Minister adopt a policy forbidding the Israeli team from competing in Bali," Wayan wrote in a letter dated March 14, cited by The Jakarta Post.

The governor made this decision "out of respect" for Indonesia's position on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, according to the media. Wayan also sent copies of the letter to the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) and Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Cultural Affairs.

FIFA U-20 World Cup is an international football tournament for players under the age of 20. In 2023, Bali will host the competition from May 20-June 11.

