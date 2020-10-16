UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ball Boy Asad Stuns Top Seed Bilal In U14 Semifinal

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:07 PM

Ball boy Asad stuns top seed Bilal in U14 semifinal

Ball boy Asad Zaman stunned top seed Bilal Asim in the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 U-14 boys semifinal at PLTA courts here on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Ball boy Asad Zaman stunned top seed Bilal Asim in the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 U-14 boys semifinal at PLTA courts here on Friday.

Asad, a ball boy who is being trained by former Davis Cup captain and one of the country's renowned coaches Rashid Malik, played exceptionally against seeded players Bilal Asim and won the marathon semifinal after a tough fight with a score of 4-0, 1-4, 10-6. The entire crowd fully enjoyed each and every moment of the match and also cheered for both the players and highly appreciated talented Asad for winning the well-contested semifinal. In the second semifinal of the same category, Ahtesham Humayun beat spirited Hussnain Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-1.

The boys U-18 semifinal between Farman Shakeel and Abdul Hanan Khan also proved to be a clash of titans as both were in great form and fought well against each other.

Farman was 0-1 down when he made a strong comeback and won the next two sets to win the encounter 2-6, 6-4, 10-6. In the second semifinal, Faizan Fayyaz excelled against Hamza Jawad and won the encounter 6-2, 6-3.

In girls U-18 semifinals, Shimza Durab beat Labika Durab 8-2 and Haniya Minhas beat Zunaisha 8-0. In boys/girls U-10 semifinals, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Razik Sultan 8-2 while in boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ameer Mazari 8-4 and Haniya Minhas beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-4.

Today (Saturday), all the finals will be played at 3:00 pm, while Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain will be chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

Related Topics

Tennis Punjab Marathon Rashid Same Shakeel 2020 All Top

Recent Stories

Mexico ex-defense chief held in US on drug allegat ..

20 seconds ago

The race for a Covid-19 vaccine heats up

22 seconds ago

Man jailed a year for desecrating Jewish graves in ..

24 seconds ago

Austria on guard as politician claims Turkish 'ass ..

26 seconds ago

Ex-French president Sarkozy hit with new Libya fin ..

3 minutes ago

Italy reports over 10,000 daily cases of Covid-19 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.