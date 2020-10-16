Ball boy Asad stuns top seed Bilal in U14 semifinal

Ball boy Asad Zaman stunned top seed Bilal Asim in the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 U-14 boys semifinal at PLTA courts here on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Ball boy Asad Zaman stunned top seed Bilal Asim in the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 U-14 boys semifinal at PLTA courts here on Friday.

Asad, a ball boy who is being trained by former Davis Cup captain and one of the country's renowned coaches Rashid Malik, played exceptionally against seeded players Bilal Asim and won the marathon semifinal after a tough fight with a score of 4-0, 1-4, 10-6. The entire crowd fully enjoyed each and every moment of the match and also cheered for both the players and highly appreciated talented Asad for winning the well-contested semifinal. In the second semifinal of the same category, Ahtesham Humayun beat spirited Hussnain Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-1.

The boys U-18 semifinal between Farman Shakeel and Abdul Hanan Khan also proved to be a clash of titans as both were in great form and fought well against each other.

Farman was 0-1 down when he made a strong comeback and won the next two sets to win the encounter 2-6, 6-4, 10-6. In the second semifinal, Faizan Fayyaz excelled against Hamza Jawad and won the encounter 6-2, 6-3.

In girls U-18 semifinals, Shimza Durab beat Labika Durab 8-2 and Haniya Minhas beat Zunaisha 8-0. In boys/girls U-10 semifinals, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Razik Sultan 8-2 while in boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ameer Mazari 8-4 and Haniya Minhas beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-4.

Today (Saturday), all the finals will be played at 3:00 pm, while Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain will be chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.