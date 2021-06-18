UrduPoint.com
Ball, Edwards Highlight NBA All-Rookie Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

Ball, Edwards highlight NBA All-Rookie team

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards were named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team on Thursday.

Ball, who was named on all 99 ballots from the voting committee made up of sports media members, averaged 15.7 points and 6.1 assists in 51 games this season. Ball had previously won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

They were joined by Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton, Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey and Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate on the first team.

Second-team members included New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley, Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro and Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams.

Ball, of Los Angeles, played in Australia and Lithuania before being the third overall selection in last year's draft. He missed more than a month of the season with a broken right wrist.

Former number one overall pick Edwards averaged 19.3 points with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Timberwolves.

