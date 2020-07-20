UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ball Hits Abid Ali's Helmet , Causes No Injury

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Ball hits Abid Ali's helmet , causes no injury

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Pakistan cricket squads batsman Abid Ali was struck on the helmet while fielding at forward short-leg on day three of the intra-squad match on Sunday afternoon in Derby, England.

Abid Ali has shown no signs of concussion but has undergone a precautionary CT scan which also has returned normal, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket board here on Monday.

Abid, who has also been rested from the remainder of the match, was hit near the logo of the helmet by a Haider Ali flick off Mohammad Abbas.

Pakistan team doctor, Dr Sohail Saleem, said: "Abid is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday following Tuesday's rest day. He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Fine Doctor Derby Mohammad Abbas Abid Ali Sunday From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5599 deaths with 265083 cases of ..

4 minutes ago

UAE continues food aid efforts in Yemen&#039;s wes ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Colombian President on Na ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait Emir on successful ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Hope is the UAE’s contribution to the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.