LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Pakistan cricket squads batsman Abid Ali was struck on the helmet while fielding at forward short-leg on day three of the intra-squad match on Sunday afternoon in Derby, England.

Abid Ali has shown no signs of concussion but has undergone a precautionary CT scan which also has returned normal, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket board here on Monday.

Abid, who has also been rested from the remainder of the match, was hit near the logo of the helmet by a Haider Ali flick off Mohammad Abbas.

Pakistan team doctor, Dr Sohail Saleem, said: "Abid is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday following Tuesday's rest day. He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal."