UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ballerini Takes Opening Belgian Cycling Classic

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 10:54 PM

Ballerini takes opening Belgian cycling classic

Davide Ballerini continued his strong start to the cycling season by sprinting to victory on Saturday in the Het Nieuwsblad, the opening Belgian classic of the year

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Davide Ballerini continued his strong start to the cycling season by sprinting to victory on Saturday in the Het Nieuwsblad, the opening Belgian classic of the year.

The Italian sprinter who rides for Deceuninck-Quick Step edged Briton Jake Stewart of Groupama in the bunch finish at the end of the 200.5 km run from Ghent to Ninove.

Sep Vanmarcke of Israel Start-Up Nation was third.

In a race that was marked by the usual attacks, Ballerini was part of one dangerous breakaway that also included heavyweights Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe and Belgian Greg Van Avermaet.

The 26-year-old Ballerini won the first two stages of the Tour de Provence earlier this month but the victory in a World Tour race was the biggest of his career.

"It's a dream come true," Ballerini told broadcaster Eurosport. "This is the start of the really big classics. I love it and I love this team. It was my dream since I was a baby when I saw my first race on tv."

Related Topics

World Israel Cycling Van TV From Race Love

Recent Stories

Man killed, three sustained critical injuries in a ..

2 minutes ago

Dist admin retrieves 87 kanal state land in Lahore ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, Ukraine gearing for new trade, investment par ..

11 minutes ago

German commission may do U-turn on AstraZeneca jab ..

2 minutes ago

Stones sends Man City 13 points clear

19 minutes ago

Pakistan surprised world with its defence capabili ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.