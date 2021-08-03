UrduPoint.com

Ballet-dancing Plumber Earns First Aussie Boxing Medal In 33 Years

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 04:56 PM

Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing medal in 33 years

Harry Garside, a certified plumber who has incorporated ballet into his boxing, on Tuesday reached the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, earning Australia's first medal in the sport in 33 years

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Harry Garside, a certified plumber who has incorporated ballet into his boxing, on Tuesday reached the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, earning Australia's first medal in the sport in 33 years.

The 24-year-old, who followed his brothers into boxing, defeated Kazakhstan's Zakir Safiullin with a split points decision victory in their lightweight bout in Tokyo. He is now guaranteed at least bronze.

After controversies at the Rio 2016 Olympics, organisers changed the rules so that judges' scorecards are displayed on big screens after each bout in the Japanese capital.

They showed that there was nothing between the two as they went into the third and final round at Kokugikan Arena, the spiritual home of Japan's national sport, sumo.

But it was Garside, who has tried various unusual methods to improve his boxing, such as ballet, who squeezed into the last four.

He fights Cuba's Andy Cruz in Friday's semi-final.

Related Topics

Australia Split Tokyo Japan Kazakhstan Cuba 2016 Olympics Bronze Boxing

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

15 minutes ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

4 minutes ago
 European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China conc ..

European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China concerns linger

4 minutes ago
 452 POs among 1,127 'criminals' held in July

452 POs among 1,127 'criminals' held in July

6 minutes ago
 Half of EU population has been vaccinated: AFP tal ..

Half of EU population has been vaccinated: AFP tally

6 minutes ago
 KP Police to observe Yume-e-Shuhada in befitting m ..

KP Police to observe Yume-e-Shuhada in befitting manner

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.