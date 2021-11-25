UrduPoint.com

Baloch Club Quetta, Muslim Club Chaman Register Emphatic Wins To Make It To Final Of Ufone 4G Football Cup

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:49 PM

Baloch Club Quetta, Muslim Club Chaman register emphatic wins to make it to Final of Ufone 4G Football Cup

Balochistan Club Quetta defeated DFA Zhob and Muslim Club Chaman overpowered Quetta Zorawar to book respective spots in the sensational Semi-Final matches played at Ayub Stadium Quetta

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021) Balochistan Club Quetta defeated DFA Zhob and Muslim Club Chaman overpowered Quetta Zorawar to book respective spots in the sensational Semi-Final matches played at Ayub Stadium Quetta. The Final will be played today, Thursday, November 25th November at 5PM at Ayub Stadium Quetta. The match will be live telecasted from PTV Sports.

Quetta’s iconic Ayub Stadium was showered in Ufone 4G’s thematic orange colour where Baloch Club Quetta took on DFA Zhob while Muslim Club Chaman faced Quetta Zorawar in the Semi Finals of the Ufone 4G Balochistan Cup Football 2021.

In the first Semi Final match, a determined and in form Baloch Club Quetta downed DFA Zhob by 3-1 to make it through to the Final. Baloch Club Quetta and DFA Zhob started out with an equal hold on the ball and both seemed determined to surpass each other. In the 25th minute of the match, Kabir Ali of Baloch Club Quetta sent the ball blazing through DFA Zhob’s goalpost, putting his team in a firm lead. DFA Zhob’s Luqman scored an equalizer in the 57th minute to bring his team back in the game, however Baloch Club Quetta’s Ameer Jan scored another goal for his team in the 79th minute. DFA Zhob shifted gears to score another equalizer but Baloch Club player Abdul Jabbar scored a decisive 3rd goal in the 87th minute to put his team through to the finals.

The second Semi Final of the tournament was played between Quetta Zorawar and Muslim Club Chaman under floodlights.

Despite back to back fierce attacks on both sides, the strong defenses of the teams prevailed and no goal could be scored in the first half. Quetta Zorawar’s player Haider scored a sensational goal in the 60th minute of the match. Muslim Club Chaman orchestrated a strong comeback in the game by scoring an equalizer in the 77th minute when Jameel Khan masterfully put the ball through opposition defenses. The team then solidified its grip on the match further when Raheemullah scored the 2nd goal for his team in the 85th minute.

Quetta Zorawar although had early success but couldn’t cope with the pressure mounted by Muslim Club Chaman towards the end and conceded the match 1-3 to give Muslim Club Chaman a well-deserved passage to the final event.

Both Semi Final matches were live broadcasted by PTV Sports and social media channels of Ufone 4G to help millions of people across the country catch the sensational action live.

The final match of the Ufone 4G Cup Football 2021 will be played today, Thursday, 25th November at 5 PM at Ayub Stadium under floodlights. The match is open for the public free of cost and will be preceded by musical performances and followed by colorful fireworks to celebrate the successful conclusion of the 4th Edition of the tournament.

Ufone 4G Football Cup exemplifies Ufone’s long-term commitment to youth empowerment through sports. The event will not only help the youth of the region pursue personal and professional growth but go on to create long-term socio-economic gains for the society. ENDS

Related Topics

Football Balochistan Quetta Sports Social Media Orange Zhob Chaman Lead Ufone 4G November Muslim Event From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million PTV Sports Opposition

Recent Stories

Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

27 minutes ago
 Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pump ..

Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pumps

35 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Man ..

Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisati ..

36 minutes ago
 13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

36 minutes ago
 EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid jab for kids age ..

EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid jab for kids aged 5-11

20 minutes ago
 3 brothers get death in triple murder case

3 brothers get death in triple murder case

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.