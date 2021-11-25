Baloch Club Quetta, Muslim Club Chaman register emphatic wins to make it to Final of Ufone 4G Football Cup

Balochistan Club Quetta defeated DFA Zhob and Muslim Club Chaman overpowered Quetta Zorawar to book respective spots in the sensational Semi-Final matches played at Ayub Stadium Quetta

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021) Balochistan Club Quetta defeated DFA Zhob and Muslim Club Chaman overpowered Quetta Zorawar to book respective spots in the sensational Semi-Final matches played at Ayub Stadium Quetta. The Final will be played today, Thursday, November 25th November at 5PM at Ayub Stadium Quetta. The match will be live telecasted from PTV Sports.

Quetta’s iconic Ayub Stadium was showered in Ufone 4G’s thematic orange colour where Baloch Club Quetta took on DFA Zhob while Muslim Club Chaman faced Quetta Zorawar in the Semi Finals of the Ufone 4G Balochistan Cup Football 2021.

In the first Semi Final match, a determined and in form Baloch Club Quetta downed DFA Zhob by 3-1 to make it through to the Final. Baloch Club Quetta and DFA Zhob started out with an equal hold on the ball and both seemed determined to surpass each other. In the 25th minute of the match, Kabir Ali of Baloch Club Quetta sent the ball blazing through DFA Zhob’s goalpost, putting his team in a firm lead. DFA Zhob’s Luqman scored an equalizer in the 57th minute to bring his team back in the game, however Baloch Club Quetta’s Ameer Jan scored another goal for his team in the 79th minute. DFA Zhob shifted gears to score another equalizer but Baloch Club player Abdul Jabbar scored a decisive 3rd goal in the 87th minute to put his team through to the finals.

The second Semi Final of the tournament was played between Quetta Zorawar and Muslim Club Chaman under floodlights.

Despite back to back fierce attacks on both sides, the strong defenses of the teams prevailed and no goal could be scored in the first half. Quetta Zorawar’s player Haider scored a sensational goal in the 60th minute of the match. Muslim Club Chaman orchestrated a strong comeback in the game by scoring an equalizer in the 77th minute when Jameel Khan masterfully put the ball through opposition defenses. The team then solidified its grip on the match further when Raheemullah scored the 2nd goal for his team in the 85th minute.

Quetta Zorawar although had early success but couldn’t cope with the pressure mounted by Muslim Club Chaman towards the end and conceded the match 1-3 to give Muslim Club Chaman a well-deserved passage to the final event.

Both Semi Final matches were live broadcasted by PTV Sports and social media channels of Ufone 4G to help millions of people across the country catch the sensational action live.

The final match of the Ufone 4G Cup Football 2021 will be played today, Thursday, 25th November at 5 PM at Ayub Stadium under floodlights. The match is open for the public free of cost and will be preceded by musical performances and followed by colorful fireworks to celebrate the successful conclusion of the 4th Edition of the tournament.

Ufone 4G Football Cup exemplifies Ufone’s long-term commitment to youth empowerment through sports. The event will not only help the youth of the region pursue personal and professional growth but go on to create long-term socio-economic gains for the society. ENDS