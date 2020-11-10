UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan And Central Punjab Fined For Slow Over Rate

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:26 AM

Balochistan and Central Punjab fined for slow over rate

Balochistan and Central Punjab teams have been fined PKR40,000 each for maintaining a slow over rate during their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class match that ended at the National Stadium Karachi as a draw on Monday evening

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020) Balochistan and Central Punjab teams have been fined PKR40,000 each for maintaining a slow over rate during their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class match that ended at the National Stadium Karachi as a draw on Monday evening.

At the end of the match, after over-rate calculations, both teams were found four overs short.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Punjab

Recent Stories

PCB and Pakistan Polio Programme team up to fight ..

7 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 10, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Wales’ global reach extends far to the Middle Ea ..

11 hours ago

UAE chairs joint ministerial meeting between GCC a ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.