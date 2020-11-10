Balochistan and Central Punjab fined for slow over rate

Balochistan and Central Punjab teams have been fined PKR40,000 each for maintaining a slow over rate during their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class match that ended at the National Stadium Karachi as a draw on Monday evening

At the end of the match, after over-rate calculations, both teams were found four overs short.