Balochistan Bazigar lifts National U-23 Football Championship trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Bazigar lifted the National U23 Football Championship trophy after beating Khyber Eagles 1-0 in extra time of the final match at Kunj Football Ground, Abbottabad on Friday.

KPK Falcons and Islamabad Tigers obtained third and fourth position in the Championship, respectively.

Final match was played between Khyber Eagles and Balochistan Bazigar.

Two teams fought well and their score was 0-0 at end of the scheduled times (90th minutes). Extra time of 30 minutes was given, in which Saifullah scored the lone goal for Balochistan Bazigar. Khyber Eagles missed several golden chances in their way.

Member National Assembly (MNA), Ali Khan Jadoon was the chief guest. The two teams were introduced to him by Organizing Secretary, Adil Khan Jadoon.

The chief guest gave away the trophies, medals and certificates to the winning and runner-up teams.

President of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Eng. Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, Vice President Malik Muhammad Amer Doghar, Secretary General, Naveed Akram, Members Ch. Faqir Muhammad and Ch Muhammad Saleem, General Secretary, Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari, former International Footballer Shahid Shanwari and a large number of peoples were present on the occasion.

Balochistan Bazigar pocketed a prize purse of Rs 2,00,000 alongwith receiving the winners trophy. Khyber Eagles were awarded Rs 150,000 with runner up Trophy. The third position-holder KPK Falcons got Rs.100,000 with a trophy. Punjab Warriors obtained Fair Play Trophy with Rs. 50,000.

Players of Balochistan Zorawar, Zohaib Ayub who were top-scorers were each given Rs 25000.

Best goalkeeper prize Rs 25,000 was given to Kamran Khan of Balochistan Bazigar. Player of KPK Falcons Asadullah was declared the best player of the Championship and got Rs. 25,000.