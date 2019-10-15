UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Beat Sindh By 52 Runs In A High-scoring Match

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:59 AM

Balochistan beat Sindh by 52 runs in a high-scoring match

An all-round performance from Amad Butt and blistering knocks from Awais Zia and Bismillah Khan helped Balochistan to a 52-run win over Sindh at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium in the fourth match of the National T20 Cup

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019) An all-round performance from Amad Butt and blistering knocks from Awais Zia and Bismillah Khan helped Balochistan to a 52-run win over Sindh at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium in the fourth match of the National T20 Cup.

After being put into bat, Balochistan set a mammoth total of 233 for six in 20 overs.

Awais struck five fours and seven sixes in his 48-ball 77 and Bismillah cracked 54 off 30 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes as the pair stitched a 99-run partnership for the second wicket.

It was, however, Amad’s scorching 10-ball 31 that helped Balochistan set an imposing total.

The all-rounder struck four sixes and a four.

For Sindh, Hasnain was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets for 42 runs.

Sindh were off to a decent start and were well on track to chase down another high score in back-to-back matches.

They were 93 in 8.2 overs when their second-wicket fell.

The fall of Ahsan Ali (23 off 13) initiated a collapse which saw their next three batsmen – Anwar Ali, Abid Ali and Asad Shafiq – fall in a span of 14 balls.

Rearguard efforts from Saud Shakeel (28 off 20) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (36 off 25) instilled a ray of hope in the run chase.

But, with the wicket of Saud, on the first ball of the 16th over, Balochistan had pocketed the game.

Sindh were all-out on 181 in 19.4 overs, with Amad this time starring with the ball by taking three wickets for 32 runs.

The other notable performance with the ball came from the young speedster Akif Javed who took three wickets for 42 runs.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan 233-6, 20 overs (Awais Zia 77, Bismillah Khan 54, Amad Butt 31; Mohammad Hasnain 3-42)

Sindh 181 all-out, 19.4 overs (Abid Ali 41, Sarfaraz Ahmed 36, Khurram Manzoor 33, Saud Shakeel 28, Ahsan Ali 23; Amad Butt 3-32, Akif Javed 3-42)

Related Topics

Sindh T20 Balochistan Young Anwar Ali Asad Shafiq Awais Zia Khurram Manzoor Amad Butt Bismillah Khan Abid Ali Saud Shakeel From

Recent Stories

TV anchor claims Shehbaz Sharif may quit politics

5 minutes ago

Source Denies Russian Businessman Prigozhin Among ..

8 minutes ago

US Considering Withdrawing Nuclear Bombs From Inci ..

8 minutes ago

VVIP security take charge for visiting Royal coupl ..

22 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city

8 minutes ago

Three hurt as asylum-seekers clash on Greek island ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.